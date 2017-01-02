Protecting and conserving environment should be a constitutional mandate: Dr. Justice Arijit Pasayat

Report by Odisha Diary bureau, Bhubaneswar: The Vice-Chairman, Special Investigation Team on Black Money and former Judge of the Supreme Court Dr. Justice Arijit Pasayat has delivered the 16th Edition of Nalco Foundation Day Lecture Series on ‘Environment & Progress : Issues & Challenges’, here today.

While introducing the topic, Dr. Tapan Kumar Chand, CMD, Nalco quoted the Atharva Veda stating “Mata Bhumi Putro Ahamprithivya”. While citing that our relationship with environment is like the relation between a mother and child, he called upon the mining fraternity to move from mere mining to scientific and sustainable mining. ‘Mining with the mind’ is needed to bring the society onboard so that mining is done to obtain minerals for development and growth, environment is protected and promoted and society prospers and progresses. Dr. Chand reiterated : “As a responsible CPSE, Nalco, along with its business, has been laying emphasis on the promotion and maintenance of pollution-free environment in all its activities.”

In his speech, Dr. Justice Pasayat stressed on role of Indian legislature and judiciary in preventing the threats of modernization and pollution on environment. He cited various examples from his career as a Judge in the Supreme Court, wherein he dealt with various serious environment issues. “Environmental protection has now become a matter of grave concern for human existence,” Dr. Justice Pasayat maintained. “Therefore, protecting and conserving environment should be a constitutional mandate. There is constitutional imperative on the Government bodies not only to ensure and safeguard proper environment but also an imperative duty take adequate measure to promote, protect and improve the environment,” he added.

Also, on the occasion, scholarship cheques were handed over to 10 girl students from BPL families from Angul sector under the company’s ‘Nalco ki Ladli Scheme’ designed in line with the ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ programme of Govt of India.

The event began with the members of Nalco Mahila Samiti presenting a soulful invocation of the divine in the form of song and dance Shri B.K. Thakur, Director(HR) proposed a vote of thanks.