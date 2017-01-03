Home Entertainment Odisha Profile Odisha Calendar Business Cuisine NGOs List Tourism Personality Photos Education Mobile
<
BJD moves Odisha SEC against PM Narendra Modi alleging poll code violation
Tuesday, January 03, 2017
Email Story Feedback Print Story
BJD moves Odisha SEC against PM Narendra Modi alleging poll code violation
Bhubaneswar: BJD moves State Election Commission against PM Narendra Modi alleging poll code violation. BJD delegates today sought intervention of State Election Commission alleging PM Modi and BJP to have violated the Model Code of Conduct implemented since December 27 in the state ahead of Panchayat polls.

Party spokesperson and MLA Surya Narayan Patro along with Sorada MLA Purna Chandra Swain and Polsara MLA Srikanta Sahu visited the State Electiom Commission with a written complaint against the advertisement in an Odia daily carrying the picture of Prime Minister Modi regarding a scheme launch as well as the announcement of packages for farmers, SHGs, etc by the PM as a ‘gross violation against the code of conduct in vogue in the state’ and appealed to the commission to take action against the violation. The BJD MLAs also sought the commission’s intervention to stop the ‘propaganda’.
Top Stories
Odisha: BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik holds talk with party leaders of Ganjam, Mayurbhanj, Balasore & Bolangir districts over Panchayat Polls Odisha: World-famous Dhanu Jatra began in Bargarh amid much fanfare Odisha Police began interrogation of business tycoon Mahimananda Mishra
More News
Image Gallery
More
Connect Us
Copyright © & owned by OMIS Private Limited. All rights reserved. Designed & Developed by OMIS Private Limited.
About Us
Media
Feedback
Disclaimer
Advertise with us
Contact us
Resources
Odisha
Profile
History
Language
Religion
Caste/Tribe
Odisha Tourism
Hot place
Beach
Temple
Wildlife
Lake
Heritage
Odisha Culture
Dance
Rural folk
art & Handicraft
Festival
Fair
Personality
Freedeom fighter
Poet
Novelist
Artist
Odisha Education
O.A.S Exam
University
Colleges
Management College
Medical Colleges
Engineering College
Connect Us
RSS
Mobile
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
LinkedIn
Server hosted at Suryanandan.Net