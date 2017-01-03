Odisha Police began interrogation of business tycoon Mahimananda Mishra

Report by Kahnu Nanda; Jagatsinghpur: The alleged accused business tycoon Mahimananda Mishra who has been arrested in connection to seaways stevedoring company general manager Mahendra Swain murder case was taken to police custody on Sunday afternoon for interrogation.





Report said that Paradeep police accompanied by senior cops brought Mahima from Samagola jail near Kujanga and began interrogation at Paradeep police station. Police have non inclined giving any details of interrogation but sources informed that on the first day police had questioned Mahima about his relationship with deceased Mahendra following the FIR has been filed in police station stating a series of threat calls had been given to Mahendra from Mahima and his aide Basanta Bal.

Meanwhile report said that the police custody of Mahima will continue till 4 January, however sources added that during the period Mahima may interrogated face to face along with other alleged persons as supari killer Rakesh chubey, trade unionist Bapi Sarkhel and others now serving under trail in several jails.