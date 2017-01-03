Odisha: World-famous Dhanu Jatra began in Bargarh amid much fanfare

Bargarh : World famous Bargarh Dhanuayatra begin here from Monday after pious rituals are made out before Goddess ‘Samaleswari’ the presiding deity of the event. Bargarh district Collector Anjan Kumar Manik opened the 11-day-long open air theatre in the presence of SP B Yugal Kishore, ADM Bijaya Kumar Rath and Yatra Committee convener Sureswar Sathpathy.





The town has been bedecked in a royal style, transforming it into the Mathura of Dwapara Yuga. The Jatra would be performed across an area of eight sqkm at three Darbars and over 11 open theatres till January 12. The central theme of the Jatra is ‘Krishna Leela and Mathura Vijay’.





With the beginning of the event, the town has come under Maharaj Kansa’s reign. While Ambapali has been converted into Gopapur the river Jeera has been transformed into river Jamuna.