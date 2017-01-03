Odisha: BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik holds talk with party leaders of Ganjam, Mayurbhanj, Balasore & Bolangir districts over Panchayat Polls

Bhubaneswar: BJD supremo and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik holds talk with party leaders of Ganjam, Mayurbhanj, Balasore & Bolangir districts over Panchayat Polls.





As part of the process, party supremo and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik started holding discussions with party MPs, MLAs and observers at his residence on Monday.





On the first day, Patnaik had a discussion with the Ministers, MPs, MLAs, observers and senior party leaders from Ganjam, Mayurbhanj, Balasore & Bolangir districts. The meeting discussed about strategies to wrest all seats in the district. The Chief Minister asked the party leaders to work in coordination with all party workers.