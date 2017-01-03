Home Entertainment Odisha Profile Odisha Calendar Business Cuisine NGOs List Tourism Personality Photos Education Mobile
Odisha: BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik holds talk with party leaders of Ganjam, Mayurbhanj, Balasore & Bolangir districts over Panchayat Polls
Tuesday, January 03, 2017
Odisha: BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik holds talk with party leaders of Ganjam, Mayurbhanj, Balasore & Bolangir districts over Panchayat Polls
Bhubaneswar: BJD supremo and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik holds talk with party leaders of Ganjam, Mayurbhanj, Balasore & Bolangir districts  over Panchayat Polls. 

As part of the process, party supremo and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik started holding discussions with party MPs, MLAs and observers at his residence on Monday.

On the first day, Patnaik had a discussion with the Ministers, MPs, MLAs, observers and senior party leaders from Ganjam, Mayurbhanj, Balasore & Bolangir districts. The meeting discussed about strategies to wrest all seats in the district. The Chief Minister asked the party leaders to work in coordination with all party workers.
Odisha: World-famous Dhanu Jatra began in Bargarh amid much fanfare Odisha Police began interrogation of business tycoon Mahimananda Mishra
