Air Marshal SB Deo takes over as Vice Chief of the Air Staff of Indian Air Force
Tuesday, January 03, 2017
New Delhi: Air Marshal SB Deo PVSM AVSM VM VSM ADC paid homage at Amar Jawan Jyoti, India Gate this morning before taking over as Vice Chief of the Air Staff (VCAS) at Air HQ, today. On his arrival at the Air Headquarters (Vayu Bhawan), the Air Marshal was accorded a ceremonial Guard of Honour.

Air Marshal SB Deo was commissioned as a fighter pilot in the IAF on 15 Jun 79. He is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy and the Defence Services Staff College, Wellington. He is a FCL (Fighter Combat Leader) and a “Cat A” Qualified Flying Instructor with over 3800 hours of operational and training flying. He was also Directing Staff at TACDE.

Air Marshal SB Deo has been AOC of a major fighter base. He commanded a Mig-21 BISON Squadron and a Signal Unit besides being the Chief Ops Officer of a forward base. As Station Commander of the Signal Unit he was actively involved in the induction of modern assets and sensors in the IAF. Prior to taking over as VCAS, he was the AOC-in-C of Western Air Command (WAC), AOC-in-C, Eastern Air Command (EAC), DG Air (Ops), AOC COBRA Group, AD Commander & Air I at HQ CAC and has held various staff appointments and worked in Ops/Plans Directorates at Air HQ (VB).

In recognition of his meritorious service and exceptional professionalism, he was awarded Param Vishisht Seva Medal, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, Vayu Sena Medal, Vishisht Seva Medal and ADC by the President of India.

He is married to Mrs Anjana Deo, they have a son who is a fighter pilot in the IAF. Air Marshal Deo is an avid reader and interested in creative writing and technology.
