Stayzilla signs MoU with Odisha Tourism for joint promotion of Homestays in state

Bhubaneswar: Stayzilla, the leading platforms for verified Homestays and alternate stays today signed an MoU with the Tourism department of Odisha government to provide unique stay experiences to the travelers visiting Odisha.





After strategic tie ups with seven state tourism departments across India in 2016, Stayzilla enters into the strategic partnership with the Tourism department for the joint promotion and development of Homestays in the state.





The MoU was signed in the presence of Stayzilla Vice President, Marketplace Ankit Rastogi and Director Tourism Dr Nitin B Jawalel.

