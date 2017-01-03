Home Entertainment Odisha Profile Odisha Calendar Business Cuisine NGOs List Tourism Personality Photos Education Mobile
<
Odisha Raj Bhavan Gardens open for general public from January 5
Tuesday, January 03, 2017
Email Story Feedback Print Story
Odisha Raj Bhavan Gardens open for general public from January 5
Bhubaneswar: Raj Bhavan Gardens will be opened to the general public and students from January 5 to 22, 2017 in the first phase. 

The gardens will be re-opened from February 1 to 10, 2017 in the second phase. Visitors will be allowed to enter the garden from the Gate No.2 near Main Gate of Raj Bhavan from 3.00 P.M. to 5.30 P.M. on every day including holidays and Sundays. Cactus House, Water Fountain, Musical Fountain, Ayurvedic Garden, Rose Garden and Deer Park etc. are major attractions for visitors. The visitors are requested not to carry camera, fix arms, weapons, alcohol based drinks etc inside the Raj Bhavan premises.
Top Stories
PNG Minister Dharmendra Pradhan met cyclists of Konark International Cyclothon Odisha Raj Bhavan Gardens open for general public from January 5 Stayzilla signs MoU with Odisha Tourism for joint promotion of Homestays in state
More News
Image Gallery
More
Connect Us
Copyright © & owned by OMIS Private Limited. All rights reserved. Designed & Developed by OMIS Private Limited.
About Us
Media
Feedback
Disclaimer
Advertise with us
Contact us
Resources
Odisha
Profile
History
Language
Religion
Caste/Tribe
Odisha Tourism
Hot place
Beach
Temple
Wildlife
Lake
Heritage
Odisha Culture
Dance
Rural folk
art & Handicraft
Festival
Fair
Personality
Freedeom fighter
Poet
Novelist
Artist
Odisha Education
O.A.S Exam
University
Colleges
Management College
Medical Colleges
Engineering College
Connect Us
RSS
Mobile
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
LinkedIn
Server hosted at Suryanandan.Net