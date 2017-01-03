Odisha Raj Bhavan Gardens open for general public from January 5

Bhubaneswar: Raj Bhavan Gardens will be opened to the general public and students from January 5 to 22, 2017 in the first phase.





The gardens will be re-opened from February 1 to 10, 2017 in the second phase. Visitors will be allowed to enter the garden from the Gate No.2 near Main Gate of Raj Bhavan from 3.00 P.M. to 5.30 P.M. on every day including holidays and Sundays. Cactus House, Water Fountain, Musical Fountain, Ayurvedic Garden, Rose Garden and Deer Park etc. are major attractions for visitors. The visitors are requested not to carry camera, fix arms, weapons, alcohol based drinks etc inside the Raj Bhavan premises.