PNG Minister Dharmendra Pradhan met cyclists of Konark International Cyclothon
Tuesday, January 03, 2017
New Delhi: Union petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan met green ambassadors and cyclists of Lets Pedal Expedition from  Konark International Cyclothon. 
Minister Pradhan felicitated green ambassadors and cyclists of Lets Pedal Expedition from  Konark International Cyclothon.   today at his residence. Minister Pradhan appreciated the initiative of Konark International Cyclothon for creating awareness about clean Energy, hailing the banner of 'Swacch Bharat,Swasth Bharat'
It should be noted that Lets Pedal Expedition team of Konark International Cyclothon gets rousing reception in New Delhi in glittering function held at the Seminar Hall Of IIT, Delhi after their arrival in National capital on New Year.  15 member team of cyclists who traveled 2200 kms from Bhubaneswar to Delhi covering States of Odisha, West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Haryana, UP.  
