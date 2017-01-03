Home
Entertainment
Odisha Profile
Odisha Calendar
Business
Cuisine
NGOs List
Tourism
Personality
Photos
Education
Mobile
<
PNG Minister Dharmendra Pradhan met cyclists of Konark International Cyclothon
Odisha Raj Bhavan Gardens open for general public from January 5
Stayzilla signs MoU with Odisha Tourism for joint promotion of Homestays in state
Odisha: BJD, BJP trade charges over violation of model code of conduct
Tuesday, January 03, 2017
Email Story
Feedback
Print Story
Bhubaneswar
: BJD, BJP trade charges over violation of model code of conduct . BJP alleges CM Naveen Patnaik's photo in Aahaar and Niramaya Yojana. On the other hand BJD alleges Centre’s Atal Jyoti Yojana advertisements in media.
Top Stories
►
Odisha: BJD, BJP trade charges over violation of model code of conduct
►
PNG Minister Dharmendra Pradhan met cyclists of Konark International Cyclothon
►
Odisha Raj Bhavan Gardens open for general public from January 5
More News
Image Gallery
More
Connect Us
Copyright © & owned by OMIS Private Limited. All rights reserved. Designed & Developed by OMIS Private Limited.
About Us
Media
Feedback
Disclaimer
Advertise with us
Contact us
Resources
Odisha
Profile
History
Language
Religion
Caste/Tribe
Odisha Tourism
Hot place
Beach
Temple
Wildlife
Lake
Heritage
Odisha Culture
Dance
Rural folk
art & Handicraft
Festival
Fair
Personality
Freedeom fighter
Poet
Novelist
Artist
Odisha Education
O.A.S Exam
University
Colleges
Management College
Medical Colleges
Engineering College
Connect Us
RSS
Mobile
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
LinkedIn
Server hosted at Suryanandan.Net