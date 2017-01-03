Community Radio Association of Odisha to launch 12 months campaign to reach masses

Bhubaneswar: The Community Radio Association of Odisha is spearheading a campaign to forge an alliance with the people living in the most difficult parts of the state to take grassroot governance to a new pinnacle of glory. Amidst the din of three tier panchayat elections , it will be celebrating the World radio day in the capital city to extend cooperation to the people to improve governance & services in the villages.









The theme of the World Radio day celebration in the current year will be Governance in the grassroots. All the 12 functional community radio stations of the state will ally with state actors & community to run empowerment programmes through radio. The year long campaign will be kicked off in Bhubaneswar on 13th February 2017 followed by two days event.









The first day will see a radio caravan "Radio on Wheel" with a mobile recording studio moving around the city providing the platform to the people of the capital city the voice they always wanted to be heard. It will start from Master Canteen square, Bhubaneswar & culminate at the doorsteps of the children of Lesser gods (orphans) living in the SoS village near SUM hospital. In between it will broadcast live the voices of the community in the slums of Satya nagar Kali Basti etc through its partner SOA Radio , Bhubaneswar . The less privileged like the visually challenged in Odisha blind association in Satya Nagar & youths of NISWASS will also be discussing their issues. The community radios in Konark, Balipatna, Jagatsinghpur, Phulbani, Daspalla, Cuttack, Nuapada , Bhadrak, Ghatagaon & Jajpur will be covering the programme live.









The Association has also planned a workshop titled Empowering community through Radio on 14th of

February in IMAGE to find ways & means to popularizing Radio across the state & also find ways to bring more community voice to Radio. This workshop will discuss among other things community radio policy, scope, government initiative both by centre & state. Officials from Ministry of Information & Broadcasting Government of India, I & PR department, Agriculture & farmer’s empowerment department of Government of Odisha are scheduled to participate. Friends from media , multi & bilateral agencies , CSOs, community representatives from Odisha & community radio practitioners

from all over the country are poised to participate in the workshop to enrich the audience. Besides building partnership with varius stakeholders, the workshop will facilitate sharing of best practices , ideas & innovations to strengthen the community voice in Radio .









The association has planned a year long campaign to strengthen the new functionaries of three tier Panchayat raj institutions to improve governance in the grassroot informed N A Shah Ansari, President of the association. The association has an open invitation of participation to community media experts , civil society members, students added Pradeepta Dutta, Secretary of the association. It will be first such type of campaign through community radio in the country said Senior Community Radio Broadcaster Dr Shisir K Das.