Odisha: Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation initiated drive against bird flu

Report by Odisha Diary bureau, Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has initiated its drive against bird flu within the city limits keeping a dedicated surveillance mechanism in coordination with its various wings and other line departments of the State Government.

Five blood samples collected from dead crows in Salia Sahi, yesterday, were sent to Animal Disease Research Laboratory, Phulanakhara, for the purpose of testing.





The samples will be sent to Bhopal-based High Security Animal Disease Laboratory for confirmatory tests and analysis.

Municipal Commissioner Dr. Krishan Kumar chaired the meeting. It was advised that there should not be any panic as everything i.e. from surveillance to availability of bird-flu medicine had been planned as per the standard operating procedure, followed during such a situation. However, till date no poultry bird has been found dead in the city.

Fisheries and Animal Resources Development (FARD) Department today found 12 dead crows near Khandia Park in Unit-3 Market area and necessary actions were taken.

It was decided that close surveillance will be made with regards to bird flu across the city. Already three rapid response teams (RRTs) from the FARD Department are on job. There are three members in each RRT, comprising one veterinarian, one assistant and one attendant.

The meeting also decided to make the blood tests of all existing poultry firms in Bhubaneswar a top priority. The RRTs on job are doing collection of blood samples from poultry birds and survey in any case of suspected deaths/reports. Today the three RRTs collected 28 samples from Salia Sahi.

Health and Family Welfare Department, meanwhile, has created adequate stock of Tamiflu, the medicine required to treat Bird Flu.

Sanitation activities by BMC will be ensured with rapid frequency in all zones. However, emphasis will now be given to localities where suspected deaths of crows are reported. Zonal Deputy Commissioners were asked to ensure sanitation through regular awareness drives and also in coordination with the Swachha Bhubaneswar Abhijaan Cell. Sanitation agencies associated with the civic body were also asked to ensure cleanliness in the wake of any suspected death of poultry or common bird.

The review meeting also decided to make the flow of information and coordination better within ADMO (Public Health), CHO, SBA Cell and BMC. ZDC (North) will organize health awareness / sensitization program in priority in and around Salia Sahi area. ADMO (PH) will also organise regular meetings with the field functionaries to keep an eye over the situation.