Home Entertainment Odisha Profile Odisha Calendar Business Cuisine NGOs List Tourism Personality Photos Education Mobile
<
Odisha Engineering students can change institution o basis of final ranking list after 3-phase counselling
Wednesday, January 04, 2017
Email Story Feedback Print Story
Odisha Engineering students can change institution o basis of final ranking list after 3-phase counselling
Bhubaneswar: Engineering students can change institution on the basis of final ranking list after 3-phase counselling. This was informed by the OJEE chairperson TK Nath. The move is aimed at addressing the problem of seat vacancies in the State.

A discussion to this effect was taken place at a meeting here on Tuesday chaired by Development Commissioner R Balkrishnan to tackle seat vacancies in Government engineering colleges.

As per the proposal, students can now deposit their part-admission fee with the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) Committee rather than with the concerned colleges. The deposited fees would remain with the OJEE authorities till the completion of the third phase of admissions.

As per the existing process, the fee was being deposited by the students in the colleges of their choice after the first phase of admission. From now on, admissions into to colleges will be done on the basis of rank upgradation.  “A lot of seats are falling vacant and we are taking steps to ensure that the seats are filled up. We are taking cues from other States and trying to see how we can improve our own admission process,” said Skill Development and Technical Education Commissioner-cum-Secretary of Sanjay Singh after the meeting.

OJEE Chairman Tushar Kumar Nath said whenever there are vacant seats, students would be upgraded basing upon their ranks and they can get into Government seats.               
Top Stories
Odisha Congress threatened to attack CM Naveen Patnaik with eggs, BJD to give fitting reply Odisha Engineering students can change institution o basis of final ranking list after 3-phase counselling Odisha Crime Branch grills Mahima Mishra in connection with 1995 abduction case
More News
Image Gallery
More
Connect Us
Copyright © & owned by OMIS Private Limited. All rights reserved. Designed & Developed by OMIS Private Limited.
About Us
Media
Feedback
Disclaimer
Advertise with us
Contact us
Resources
Odisha
Profile
History
Language
Religion
Caste/Tribe
Odisha Tourism
Hot place
Beach
Temple
Wildlife
Lake
Heritage
Odisha Culture
Dance
Rural folk
art & Handicraft
Festival
Fair
Personality
Freedeom fighter
Poet
Novelist
Artist
Odisha Education
O.A.S Exam
University
Colleges
Management College
Medical Colleges
Engineering College
Connect Us
RSS
Mobile
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
LinkedIn
Server hosted at Suryanandan.Net