Odisha Engineering students can change institution o basis of final ranking list after 3-phase counselling

Bhubaneswar: Engineering students can change institution on the basis of final ranking list after 3-phase counselling. This was informed by the OJEE chairperson TK Nath. The move is aimed at addressing the problem of seat vacancies in the State.





A discussion to this effect was taken place at a meeting here on Tuesday chaired by Development Commissioner R Balkrishnan to tackle seat vacancies in Government engineering colleges.





As per the proposal, students can now deposit their part-admission fee with the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) Committee rather than with the concerned colleges. The deposited fees would remain with the OJEE authorities till the completion of the third phase of admissions.





As per the existing process, the fee was being deposited by the students in the colleges of their choice after the first phase of admission. From now on, admissions into to colleges will be done on the basis of rank upgradation. “A lot of seats are falling vacant and we are taking steps to ensure that the seats are filled up. We are taking cues from other States and trying to see how we can improve our own admission process,” said Skill Development and Technical Education Commissioner-cum-Secretary of Sanjay Singh after the meeting.





OJEE Chairman Tushar Kumar Nath said whenever there are vacant seats, students would be upgraded basing upon their ranks and they can get into Government seats.