Odisha Congress threatened to attack CM Naveen Patnaik with eggs, BJD to give fitting reply

Bhubaneswar: The Chhatra Congress on Tuesday threatened to attack CM Naveen Patnaik with eggs for allegedly shielding BJD leader and BMC Mayor Ananta Narayan Jena for his alleged involvement in the suspicious death of engineering student Asutosh alias Rishi Mohanty and a controversial sex clip purportedly featuring him.





Chhatra Congress president Itish Pradhan told reporters here the activists would resort to hurling of eggs at the CM during his visit to different parts of the State for campaigning for the party candidates for ensuing panchayat polls. We’ll give fitting reply to Student Congress if it hurls eggs at CM NaveenPatnaik says Biju Chhatra Janata Dal president Byomakesh Ray.



