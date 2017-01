TMC to organise mega rally in Odisha capital Bhubaneswar on Jan 10 to protest against party MPs' arrest

Bhubaneswar: TMC to organise mega rally in Odisha capital Bhubaneswar on Jan 10 to protest against party MPs' arrest in connection with Rose Valley scam. Protesting against the arrest of Sudip and Tapas, TMC will organise mega rally in Bhubaneswar on Jan 10.





TMC activists led by party MLA Akhil Giri from Digha stage protest against arrest of Tapas & Sudip in front of CBI office in Bhubaneswar.