Home Entertainment Odisha Profile Odisha Calendar Business Cuisine NGOs List Tourism Personality Photos Education Mobile
<
CBI to produce TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay in Court in Bhubaneshwar
Wednesday, January 04, 2017
Email Story Feedback Print Story
CBI to produce TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay in Court in Bhubaneshwar
 Bhubaneswar: CBI to produce TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay in Court in Bhubaneshwar today in connection with  Rose Valley scam. Sudip's arrest is vindictive politics. He is not well. We will move court for bail soon says Sudip's advocate Rajiv Majumdar.

A CBI statement said the TMC leader was charged for cheating, criminal breach of trust and criminal conspiracy among others under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, and various sections of Prize, Chits and Money Circulation (Banning) Act of 1978. 

Bandyopadhyay arrived at the CBI office in Kolkata after being summoned by the investigation agency. He was arrested after being interrogated for four hours. He will be questioned again in Bhubaneswar in the case which was lodged in the Odisha capital.
Top Stories
CBI to produce TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay in Court in Bhubaneshwar TMC to organise mega rally in Odisha capital Bhubaneswar on Jan 10 to protest against party MPs' arrest Ian Bremmer: The World in Geopolitical Recession
More News
Image Gallery
More
Connect Us
Copyright © & owned by OMIS Private Limited. All rights reserved. Designed & Developed by OMIS Private Limited.
About Us
Media
Feedback
Disclaimer
Advertise with us
Contact us
Resources
Odisha
Profile
History
Language
Religion
Caste/Tribe
Odisha Tourism
Hot place
Beach
Temple
Wildlife
Lake
Heritage
Odisha Culture
Dance
Rural folk
art & Handicraft
Festival
Fair
Personality
Freedeom fighter
Poet
Novelist
Artist
Odisha Education
O.A.S Exam
University
Colleges
Management College
Medical Colleges
Engineering College
Connect Us
RSS
Mobile
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
LinkedIn
Server hosted at Suryanandan.Net