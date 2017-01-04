CBI to produce TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay in Court in Bhubaneshwar

Bhubaneswar: CBI to produce TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay in Court in Bhubaneshwar today in connection with Rose Valley scam. Sudip's arrest is vindictive politics. He is not well. We will move court for bail soon says Sudip's advocate Rajiv Majumdar.





A CBI statement said the TMC leader was charged for cheating, criminal breach of trust and criminal conspiracy among others under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, and various sections of Prize, Chits and Money Circulation (Banning) Act of 1978.





Bandyopadhyay arrived at the CBI office in Kolkata after being summoned by the investigation agency. He was arrested after being interrogated for four hours. He will be questioned again in Bhubaneswar in the case which was lodged in the Odisha capital.