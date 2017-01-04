Election Commission announced Assembly elections dates for Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Manipur, Goa and Uttarakhand

New Delhi: The Election Commission (EC) on Wednesday announced the poll dates for elections to five state assemblies Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Manipur, Goa and Uttarakhand.





Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh will be held in 7 phases on February 11 EC announced today. Likewise, the Assembly elections in Goa and Punjab would be held in single phase on February 4 and in Uttarakhand on February 15, in single phase, the EC added. In Manipur, the state polls will be in two phases, on March 4 and March 8, Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi said.





The counting of votes will be held on March 11, the EC said in a press conference here.





HERE ARE THE SOME ANNOUNCEMENTS MADE BY THE EC…..





A total of 690 Assembly states will be up for grabs in the five states. More than 160 million voters will participate in these elections.

Voting will be conducted in as many as one lakh 85,000 polling stations, up 15% from 2012.

Electronic Voting Machines will be used in all states.

The Union Home Ministry will provide around 85,000 security personnel for deployment in the five states. In addition, around 100 companies, most of which belong to State Armed Police Forces and India Reserve Battalions, will also be drawn from different states for deployment of election duties.

There will be strict expenditure monitor mechanism to curb black money.

The limit for expenses for candidates is Rs 28 lakh for UP, Punjab, Uttarakhand & Rs 20 lakh for Manipur and Goa.

The number of constituencies with Voter-Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) will be increased. VVPAT is a method of providing feedback to voters.

Candidates would have to fix a photograph on nomination paper. They will have to declare that they are citizens of India, not sought foreign citizenship.

The model code of conduct comes into immediate effect.

The EC is determined to ensure strict compliance. In the last 72 hours there are reports of malpractices.

The Election Commission is discouraging parties from using any environmentally hazardous materials for publicity and also discourages the use of loudspeakers .