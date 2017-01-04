Rishi Death Case: Odisha Human Rights Commission sought report form Bhubaneswar DCP

The Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) has sought report from the Deputy Commissioner of Police of Bhubaneswar over the death of Asutosh Mohanty alias Rishi, a B.Tech Student of ITER College.





Acting on the Petition of human rights activist Mr. Akhand regarding the inaction of Bhubaneswar Police in unearthing the mystery over the death, the Commission has directed the DCP to submit investigation report within three weeks.





It is alleged in the petition that on the evening of 5th May, 2016, Rishi was with his friends and after dinner, he vomited and lost his senses for which he was immediately shifted to Capital Hospital, Bhubaneswar for treatment, where he was declared dead the next evening. Mr. Akhand has raised three questions in his petition and, accordingly, not being happy with the Police inquiry, has sought the indulgence of the Commission to get the matter investigated by its own investigating agency and to take action against the erring Police Officers.

After seven months of the incident, fresh connections have now surfaced over the death of Rishi and a viral video clip allegedly of the Mayor of Bhubaneswar has been circulated in social media and broadcasted in different media. It has been alleged that he was murdered with the fear of publicity of the video clip that was in his possession. after his death, said the petition.

Akhand questioned, Why was the death of Rishi, registered as a case of unnatural death (UD) at the Khandagiri police station (Case no 64/16), never investigated properly and why was his viscera sent for forensic examination only after the sex scandal broke seven months ?

“Why was Shiekh Mumtaz, the drug peddler who reportedly supplied the drug that allegedly led to Rishi’s death, taken into custody and then let off without any further investigation?”, asked Akhand.





Hearing the petition, Justice the acting chairperson of the Commission has directed the DCP to to report about the fate of Khandagiri PS UD Case No.64 of 2016 to the Commission within three weeks.