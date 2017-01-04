Odisha Cricket Association president, secretary of OCA quit posts

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Cricket Association president Ranjib Biswal, secretary Asirbad Behera and other office-bearers of OCA quit posts following the direction of the Supreme Court.





The move comes after the recommendations of Lodha panel that recently dismissed Anurag Thakur as BCCI president. Asirbad stepped down since he is 70 years old, Ranjib has resigned as per the three year cooling off period rule.

Cuttack MLA Debasis Samantray will be in charge for Jan 19 ODI match between India-England. OCA CEO Bidyut Nayal will cooperate him.