Home Entertainment Odisha Profile Odisha Calendar Business Cuisine NGOs List Tourism Personality Photos Education Mobile
<
Odisha Cricket Association president, secretary of OCA quit posts
Wednesday, January 04, 2017
Email Story Feedback Print Story
Odisha Cricket Association president, secretary of OCA quit posts
Bhubaneswar: Odisha Cricket Association president Ranjib Biswal, secretary Asirbad Behera and other office-bearers of OCA quit posts following the direction of the Supreme Court. 

The move comes after the recommendations of Lodha panel that recently dismissed Anurag Thakur as BCCI president. Asirbad stepped down since he is 70 years old, Ranjib has resigned as per the three year cooling off period rule.
Cuttack MLA Debasis Samantray will be in charge for Jan 19 ODI match between India-England. OCA CEO Bidyut Nayal will cooperate him.
Top Stories
Odisha Cricket Association president, secretary of OCA quit posts Rishi Death Case: Odisha Human Rights Commission sought report form Bhubaneswar DCP Election Commission announced Assembly elections dates for Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Manipur, Goa and Uttarakhand
More News
Image Gallery
More
Connect Us
Copyright © & owned by OMIS Private Limited. All rights reserved. Designed & Developed by OMIS Private Limited.
About Us
Media
Feedback
Disclaimer
Advertise with us
Contact us
Resources
Odisha
Profile
History
Language
Religion
Caste/Tribe
Odisha Tourism
Hot place
Beach
Temple
Wildlife
Lake
Heritage
Odisha Culture
Dance
Rural folk
art & Handicraft
Festival
Fair
Personality
Freedeom fighter
Poet
Novelist
Artist
Odisha Education
O.A.S Exam
University
Colleges
Management College
Medical Colleges
Engineering College
Connect Us
RSS
Mobile
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
LinkedIn
Server hosted at Suryanandan.Net