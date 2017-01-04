Sree Laxmi Industries gutted in fire at Nabarangpur

Report by Basant Rath, Nabarangpur: A major fire broke out at Sree Laxmi Industries gutted goods worth of lakhs of rupees. The fire broke out at the industries situated at Gandhi Nagar at morning here on Wednesday about 7.30 am.





The proprietor TN Murty, informed to the fire control room about the

incident. Seeing the gravity of the situation four fire fighting

engines worked for about two hours to douse the fire.





The fire brigade personnel’s succeeded in saving the upper stories of

the Godown as well as part of adjourning buildings.





The proprietor LN Murthy said the fire caused a loss of Rs. 40 lakh.

The damage goods comprised of Refrigerators, Air conditions, fans,

chairs, tables, cushions and furniture’s including the structure.





No causality was reported. There must have been a spark in the wire

which easily spread the fire personnel’s said.