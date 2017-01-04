Home Entertainment Odisha Profile Odisha Calendar Business Cuisine NGOs List Tourism Personality Photos Education Mobile
Sree Laxmi Industries gutted in fire at Nabarangpur
Wednesday, January 04, 2017
Report by Basant Rath, Nabarangpur: A major fire broke out at Sree Laxmi Industries gutted goods worth of lakhs of rupees. The fire broke out at the industries situated at Gandhi Nagar at morning here on Wednesday about 7.30 am.

The proprietor TN Murty, informed to the fire control room about the
incident. Seeing the gravity of the situation four fire fighting
engines worked for about two hours to douse the fire.

 The fire brigade personnel’s succeeded in saving the upper stories of
the Godown as well as part of adjourning buildings.

The proprietor LN Murthy said the fire caused a loss of Rs. 40 lakh.
The damage goods comprised of Refrigerators, Air conditions, fans,
chairs, tables, cushions and furniture’s including the structure.

No causality was reported. There must have been a spark in the wire
which easily spread the fire personnel’s said.
