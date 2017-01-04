Odisha: Sub-committee Meeting of State Level Bankers' Committee on MSME & Skill Development held

Report by Odisha Diary bureau, Bhubaneswar: Sub-committee Meeting of State level Bankers' Committee(SLBC) on MSME(Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises) & Skill Development was held at Directorate of Export Promotion & Marketing, Bhubaneswar under the Chairmanship of Sri L. N.Gupta, Principal Secretary to Government, MSME Department.





Presiding over the meeting Sri Gupta called upon the bankers to put an end the sluggishness in sanction and disbursement of PMEGP(Prime Minister's Employment Generation Programme) loans by different banks. He exhorted the bankers to analyse the cause of delay and speed up the sanction and disbursement of loans to beneficiaries. He fixed fresh targets for the banks to finance under the said scheme. A threadbare discussion on Revival & Rehabilitation of sick MSME Units, MSME cluster development, Functioning of specialised MSME Bank Branches in each district of the state, Progress in MUDRA Loans, CGTMSE(Credit Guarantee Fund Trust for Micro & Small Enterprises) coverage, NPA (Non Performing Assets) recovery, Skill Development through FLCs(Finance Literacy Centres) and Vocational Training Institutions was held.

Sri S. K. Singh, CMD, IDCO and Secretary to Govt, Skill Development and Technical Education offered to provide required land by IDCO for setting up of MSME clusters, thereby partnering the same. Principal Secretary Sri Gupta proposed that the representative of DIC and Branch Managers of Local Banks should visit the existing clusters by 15th February and submit a report as to the viability of the clusters to the MSME Department.

Among others Sri S.P. Mohanty, General Manager, RBI, Bhubaneswar, Sri Anil Kumar, General Manager, UCO Bank and Convener, SLBC, Sri B.B. Behera, Addl. Secretary to Govt, MSME Department and Higher Authorities of different Pubic Sector and Private banks were present in the meeting.