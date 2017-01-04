Tickets for HIL in Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Sale Now

Bhubaneswar: With the impending Hockey India League season 2017 round the corner, tickets for five matches of this season in Bhubaneswar are now on sale. Hockey fans that have been eagerly awaiting the kick-off to the first match of the season in Bhubaneswar can now book their tickets online at www.bookmyshow.com.





The first match between Kalinga Lancers and Delhi Waveriders in Bhubaneswar is set to kick-off on Sunday, 22nd January, 2017 at Kalinga Stadium. The HIL matches will be played at Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar on 22nd January, 23rd January, 29th January, 3rd February and 5th February for HIL title of season 2017.





The tickets for the League can be booked online at www.bookmyshow.com, which is the official ticketing partner for the event. The tickets are reasonably priced ranging from Rs 50 to Rs 150 for both the stands. The competitive pricing will endow the hockey fans and followers with a wonderful chance to see the five matches of HIL as they take on each other in nerve wracking matches of the season 2017.





Speaking on the ticket sale, Mr. Susanta Kumar Dash, Executive Director, Kalinga Lancers, said, “We are happy to announce the opening of the online ticket sale for the League. The tickets are made available in advance so that the hockey enthusiasts get a chance to grab their favourite seat and witness the matches Live and cheer for the teams.”