Bhubaneswar: Lok Shakti Abhiyan State president Prafulla Samantara on Wednesday at a Press meet here said said river linking project to be disastrous for Odisha.





He said that Central Government’s river linking project, not only the Mahanadi waters would go to the Godavari but due to construction of reservoirs at Manibhadra and other places, lakhs of farmers and Adivasis would be displaced.





Besides, people would lose hundreds of acres of land. During floods and rainy season, there would be great danger to the Mahanadi while during other seasons the Mahandi waters would be taken outside, said Samantara.





The present proposal of linking of Mahanadi and Godavari and Brahmaputra rivers is not different. In 2002 too, the NDA Government had a similar proposal. Many experts had opined that it is a destructive project. As the BJP is also now in power at the Centre, the BJP and the BJD are trying to entangle the isssue in a political dispute. This would cause irreparable loss to Odisha, he said.





Besides these two political parties, there are many other parties, organisations and people to evaluate this destructive project. The facts should be kept before the people, and there should be a debate on the issue based on the opinions of experts. It is necessary that the State Government should first oppose it. Otherwise, a public agitation is imminent, said Samantara.