Odisha Police begin interrogation of Mahima Mishra in Press Chhak bomb hurling case

Bhubaneswar: Commissionerate Police begin interrogation of Mahima Mishra in Press Chhak bomb hurling case today in Paradip .

ACP & Madhupatna PS IIC begin interrogation of Mahima Mishra; Commissionerate Police reopens Press Chhak bomb hurling case 2013 .





Criminal Ganesh Sahu of CDA area has been arrested in the bomb hurling case; bomb was hurled under Mishra's direction, says police . Seven cases pending against dreaded criminal Ganesh in various police stations of Cuttack, says police.





Mahima was brought under a four day remand by Paradip police earlier on January 1 after the court rejected his bail plea.





Mahima’s advocate Joydeep Pal has confirmed that his client would be seeking a higher court preferably approach Additional District and Sessions Judge, Jagatsinghpur for bail plea on Friday.





Earlier on the day Mahima was put to a marathon interrogation all day long at Paradip.





Mahima was arrested on December 25 following his detainment on the day before at Bangkok by Thailand’s immigration police on charges of masterminding the murder attack on Seaways Shipping Company’s General Manager Mahendra Swain.