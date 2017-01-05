Home Entertainment Odisha Profile Odisha Calendar Business Cuisine NGOs List Tourism Personality Photos Education Mobile
BJP lambasts BJD over multi-crore chit fund scam in Odisha, alleged undeclared alliance between BJD,TMC
Thursday, January 05, 2017
Bhubaneswar: BJP lambasts BJD over multi-crore chit fund scam in Odisha. There is an undeclared alliance between BJD and TMC over the multi-crore ponzi scam, alleges Odisha BJP vice-president Samir Mohanty.

BJD has said to supply people for TMC's protest to be held on January 10 in Bhubaneswar, says Odisha BJP vice-president Samir Mohanty. The persons involved in chit fund scam should be brought under the purview of investigation, says Excise Minister Damodar Rout. BJP has not taken names of any MLAs in its allegation. From 2000-2009 Samir Dey was Cuttack MLA,he may be involved in the scam says Rout  .

