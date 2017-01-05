|
Prabasi Odia Conclave 2017
January 6th to 8th
The Ashok , New Delhi
|
Friday, 6th Jan 2017
(Friendship Lounge, 3rd floor, The Ashok Hotel)
(Convention Hall, Ground Floor, The Ashok Hotel)
|
2:00 PM
2.30 PM
4.30 PM
|
Registration
Exhibition “Resurgent Odisha”-Opening by Shri. Debi Prasad Mishra, Hon’ble Minister of Industry, School and Mass Education, Govt. of Odisha.
Inaugural Session
· Address by Shri Naveen Patnaik, Hon’ble Chief Minister, Odisha
|
6.30 PM
|
Cultural Programme “Mystical Forest” by Sadhya group (Courtsey-ICCR)
|
8.30 PM
|
Dinner
|
Saturday, 7th Jan 2017
(Banquet Hall, 3rd floor, The Ashok Hotel)
|
10.00 AM
|
“Resurgent Odisha” (Udayman Odisha)
(Odisha today and tomorrow)
Moderator: Shri Lalit Mansingh,IFS(Retd.) Panellist:
· Shri.Bhatruhari Mahtab, Member of Parliament
· Shri Soumya Patnaik, Editor Sambad
· Shri. Prasad Harichandan, President (Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee)
· Shri. Kharbela Swain, Former MP
|
11.30 AM
|
Tea
|
12.00 PM
|
“Odisha, the soft power” (Art, Culture, Literature & Education)
Moderator: Shri. J P Das, Litterateur
Panellist:
· Dr. Sitakanta Mohapatra, Poet
· Shri. Neel Madhav Panda, Film Maker
· Shri. Sudarshan Pattanaik, Sand Artist
· Shri. Hara Prasad Das, Literature
· Shri. Devdas Chhotray, Poet & Educationist
· Padmabhushan Jatin Das, Artist
· Dr. Omkar Mohanty, Technical Education
· Shri Asit Mohanty, Sambad
|
1.30 - 2.15 PM
|
Lunch
|
2.15 – 3.00
|
Special lecture by Dr. Rajeev Misra, CEO SoftBank Vision Fund, Japan
“Impact of Technology, Robotics and Artificial Intelligence.”
|
3.00 - 4.30 PM
|
“Odisha, a land of opportunities”
(Industry, digitalisation & skill development)
Moderator: Shri. Vivek Pattanaik, IAS (Retd)
Panellist:
· Shri. Sanjeev Chopra, IAS Principal Secretary, Industries, Govt. of Odisha
· Smt. Aarti Ahuja, IAS, Principal Secretary, Tourism, Govt of Odisha
· Shri. LN Gupta, Secretary MSME, Govt. of Odisha
· Shri. Rajeev Kumar, VP, TATA Steel
· Shri. Jatindra Kanungo, Mining Engineer, Canada
· Shri. Tara Patnaik, Chairman Falcon Marine Exports
· Shri. Gautam Sharma, MD Indo NISSIN
· Shri. Shrikant Sinha, CEO NASSCOM
· Shri. Ajay K. Mohanty, USA
· Shri. Kulamani Biswal, NTPC
· Shri. Krishan Kumar, Municiapl Corporation, Bhubaneshwar
· Shri. Sriram Panda, MITS Mega Food Park
· Shri. Sanjeev Agarwal, Geetanjali Exports
|
4.30 -500 PM
|
Tea
|
5.00 - 6.00 PM
|
Special lecture by Dr. Devdutt Pattanaik, Author and
Mythologist
|
7.00 onwards
|
Dance Performance; “Nari” by 3 eminent Odissi Dancers- Ms. Aruna Mohanty, Ms. Meera Das & Ms. Sujata Mohapatra
(Courtesy- Department of Culture, Government of Odisha)
“Preeti Bhojan” – A banquet showcasing the best of traditional Odia cuisine curated by Institute of Hotel Management, Bhubaneshwar
|
Sunday, 8th Jan 2017
Trip to Neemrana - 16th Century Rajasthani Fort
|
9.00 AM
|
Pick up from IIC/Odisha Niwas/The Ashok
Presentation by Odisha Tourism
Camel Cart Ride
Cable Zipping (Optional)
|
1.30 PM
|
Lunch (Traditional Rajasthani Flavours)
|
5.00 PM
|
Return to Delhi