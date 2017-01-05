Home Entertainment Odisha Profile Odisha Calendar Business Cuisine NGOs List Tourism Personality Photos Education Mobile
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik leaves for New Delhi to attend inauguration of Prabasi Odia Conclave 2017
Thursday, January 05, 2017
Report by Odisha Diary bureau, Bhubaneswar:  Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik leaves for New Delhi in special flight  to attend the inauguration of Prabasi Odia Conclave 2017 on January 6 which will be held at Ashoka Hotel, New Delhi. CM Naveen Patnaik will meet Union Power Minister Piyush Goyal today evening and will join lunch hosted by President Pranab Mukherjee at Rastrapati Bhawan.  

The First Prabasi Odia Conclave 2017 will be held from January 6th -8th, 2017. President of India His Excellency Mr. Pranab Mukherjee will inaugurate the conclave, in the presence of CM Naveen Patnaik, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Industry Minister Debi Prasad Mishra and Ministers from Odisha, MPs and MLAs and other diginitaries on January 6th, afternoon session, at the star studded Hotel Ashok, Chankyapuri, New Delhi.


Final agenda of Prabasi Odia Conclave 2017 



Prabasi Odia Conclave 2017

January 6th to 8th

The Ashok , New Delhi

Friday, 6th Jan 2017

(Friendship Lounge, 3rd floor, The Ashok Hotel)

(Convention Hall, Ground Floor, The Ashok Hotel)

2:00 PM

2.30 PM

 

 

4.30 PM

Registration

Exhibition “Resurgent Odisha”-Opening by Shri. Debi Prasad Mishra, Hon’ble Minister of Industry, School and Mass Education, Govt. of Odisha.

 Inaugural Session

  • Welcome by Shri. Gokul Patnaik, President Odisha Forum
  • Address by Shri. Debi Prasad Mishra , Hon’ble Minister of Industry, School and Mass Education, Govt. of Odisha.
  • Address by Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of State (I/C), Petroleum and Natural Gas, Govt. of India
  • Introduction of e-Portal ‘Ananya’

·         Address by Shri Naveen Patnaik, Hon’ble Chief Minister, Odisha

  • Release of Souvenir “Odiya”
  • Presentation of Prabasi Odia Samman
  • Address by Hon’ble  Shri. Pranab Mukherjee, President of India
  • Vote of thanks by Js. Annanga Patnaik

6.30 PM

Cultural Programme “Mystical Forest” by Sadhya group (Courtsey-ICCR)

8.30 PM

Dinner

Saturday, 7th Jan 2017

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Banquet Hall, 3rd floor, The Ashok Hotel)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Banquet Hall, 3rd floor, The Ashok Hotel)

 

10.00 AM

“Resurgent Odisha” (Udayman Odisha)

(Odisha today and tomorrow)

Moderator: Shri Lalit Mansingh,IFS(Retd.) Panellist:

·         Shri.Bhatruhari Mahtab, Member of Parliament

  • Shri. Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of State (I/C), Petroleum and Natural Gas, Govt. of India

·         Shri Soumya Patnaik, Editor Sambad

·         Shri. Prasad Harichandan, President (Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee)

·         Shri. Kharbela Swain, Former MP

 

11.30 AM

Tea

12.00 PM

“Odisha, the soft power” (Art, Culture, Literature & Education)

 

Moderator: Shri. J P Das, Litterateur

Panellist:

·         Dr.  Sitakanta Mohapatra, Poet

·         Shri. Neel Madhav Panda, Film Maker

·         Shri. Sudarshan Pattanaik, Sand Artist

·         Shri. Hara Prasad Das, Literature

·         Shri. Devdas Chhotray, Poet & Educationist

·         Padmabhushan Jatin Das, Artist

·         Dr. Omkar Mohanty, Technical Education

·         Shri Asit Mohanty, Sambad

 

1.30 - 2.15 PM

Lunch

2.15 – 3.00

Special lecture by Dr. Rajeev Misra,  CEO SoftBank Vision Fund, Japan

“Impact of Technology, Robotics and Artificial Intelligence.”

3.00 - 4.30 PM

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

“Odisha, a land of opportunities”

(Industry, digitalisation & skill development)

 

Moderator: Shri. Vivek Pattanaik, IAS (Retd)

Panellist:

·         Shri. Sanjeev Chopra, IAS Principal Secretary, Industries, Govt. of Odisha

·         Smt. Aarti Ahuja, IAS, Principal Secretary, Tourism, Govt of Odisha

·         Shri. LN Gupta, Secretary MSME, Govt. of Odisha

·         Shri. Rajeev Kumar, VP, TATA Steel

·         Shri. Jatindra Kanungo, Mining Engineer, Canada

·         Shri. Tara Patnaik, Chairman Falcon Marine Exports

·         Shri. Gautam Sharma, MD Indo NISSIN

·         Shri. Shrikant Sinha, CEO NASSCOM

·         Shri. Ajay K. Mohanty, USA

·         Shri. Kulamani Biswal, NTPC

·         Shri. Krishan Kumar, Municiapl Corporation, Bhubaneshwar

·         Shri. Sriram Panda, MITS Mega Food Park

·         Shri. Sanjeev Agarwal, Geetanjali Exports

 

4.30 -500 PM

Tea

5.00 - 6.00 PM

Special lecture by Dr. Devdutt Pattanaik, Author and Mythologist
National, Regional & Local Mythologies”

 

7.00 onwards

Dance Performance; “Nari” by 3 eminent Odissi Dancers- Ms. Aruna Mohanty, Ms. Meera Das & Ms. Sujata Mohapatra

(Courtesy- Department of Culture, Government of Odisha)

Preeti Bhojan” – A banquet showcasing the best of traditional Odia cuisine curated by Institute of Hotel Management, Bhubaneshwar

 

Sunday, 8th Jan 2017

Trip to Neemrana - 16th Century Rajasthani Fort

9.00 AM

Pick up from IIC/Odisha Niwas/The Ashok

Presentation by Odisha Tourism

Camel Cart Ride

Cable Zipping (Optional)

1.30 PM

Lunch (Traditional Rajasthani Flavours)

5.00 PM

Return to Delhi

