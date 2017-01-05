Home Entertainment Odisha Profile Odisha Calendar Business Cuisine NGOs List Tourism Personality Photos Education Mobile
Odisha Govt started special cleanliness, awareness drive in Bhubaneswar
Thursday, January 05, 2017
Bhubaneswar: The special cleanliness and awareness drive by the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) started from at 06.30am and continued till 10.30am in presence of sanitation inspector (in-charge), word officers and members of Swachha Bhubaneswar Abhiyan Celll
Garbage was lifted from XIMB Square, Salia Sahi under Ward No 20. Municipal Solid waste was also lifted from IDCO Market. The garbage was also lifted from Indira Gandhi Pharmacy College and its periphery in Ward No.  21.
One unhygienic and unauthorized chicken shop was also demolished during the drive near to XIMB Square in Ward No. 20 in presence of Zonal Deputy Commissioner (North) and other officials from BMC.
BIRD-FLU UPDATE:
Surveillance drive was conducted by three rapid response teams (RRTs). One crow was found dead in Kharvel Nagar area and was disposed by burning. Total 10 blood and swab samples were collected from poultry in Jadupur and Sarakantara areas for testing. No incidence of death in poultry till date reported from any place in the city. Surveillance activity was also conducted inside the poultry unit of Odisha University of Agriculture Technology (OUAT) area. IT was also conducted in Saliasahi and in the regional campus of Central Poultry Development Organisation (CPDO) near Jaydev Vihar. From the regional institute also no incidence of casualties in poultry was reported.
All these activities were done by BMC, Fisheries and Animal Resources Development Department and Health and Family Welfare Department. 
