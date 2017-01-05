Odisha: Mahima Mishra's police remand ends shifted to Samagola jail

Report by Kahnu Nanda; Jagatsinghpur: The four day police remand of business tycoon Mahimananda Mishra was ended on Thursday, after producing the alleged accused Mahima at JMFC court Kujanga shifted to Samagola jail on Wednesday evening.





Report said that after Mahima came under police custody the investigating officer Paradeep police station had conducted interrogation and questioned Mahima about the seaways company general Manager Mahendra Swain murder case.





On second day Jagatsinghpur superintendent of police Jaya Narayan Pankaj interrogated Mahima on next day crime branch police had questioned Mahima reiterating few old cases pretending against him, on the conclusion day commission rate police personnel asked Mahima about a bomb hurling incident occurred at Press Chhak in Cuttack in the year 2013. However police sources declined giving any details about the investigation but informed that commission rate police, Cuttack may take Mahima for police remand in coming days.