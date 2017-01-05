Home Entertainment Odisha Profile Odisha Calendar Business Cuisine NGOs List Tourism Personality Photos Education Mobile
Odisha to construct 100 more cyclone shelter, 20 ODRAF units
Thursday, January 05, 2017
Bhubaneswar: Odisha Government will construct 100 more cyclone shelters. This was informed by the Special Relief Commissioner after a meeting chaired by chief secretary A.P. Padhi. 

Advanced warning systems will be installed at 22 blocks by April 22 and automated rain gauge will be set up at 610 places, says SRC. 20 ODRAF units are prepared for any kind of calamities; equipments will be bought for 10 new units at an expense of Rs 70 cr says SRC .

