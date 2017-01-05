Odisha to construct 100 more cyclone shelter, 20 ODRAF units

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Government will construct 100 more cyclone shelters. This was informed by the Special Relief Commissioner after a meeting chaired by chief secretary A.P. Padhi.





Advanced warning systems will be installed at 22 blocks by April 22 and automated rain gauge will be set up at 610 places, says SRC. 20 ODRAF units are prepared for any kind of calamities; equipments will be bought for 10 new units at an expense of Rs 70 cr says SRC .



