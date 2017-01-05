Annual HSC exams in Odisha from Feb 27

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Board to conduct Annual HSC exams in the state from Feb 27. The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) on Thursday released the detail itinerary of Higher Secondary Certificate Examination scheduled to be held from 28th of February to 10th of March 2017.





In a press note the board has announced that higher secondary examination will be held every day during the first sitting from 9 am to 11.30 am barring only Mathematics paper which wil be conducted from 9 am to 11.45 am.





While the Madhyama examinations would be conducted during the second sitting from 2 pm to 4.30 pm also excepting Mathematics which will carried out from 2 pm to 4.45 pm.





About 57, 6794 students have registered for the examination in Regular category while 22,996 students will appear in the Ex-Regular category. Similarly, 4690 students have enrolled in Regular Correspondence Course while 584 aspirants will test their mettle in Ex-Regular Correspondence Course examination, the board said.





Likewise, for Madhyama 3147 Regular and 448 Ex-Regular students have enrolled for the annual examinations.





As such about 2938 examination centres have been prepared out of which 51 will be booked for Madhyama students.





Further 295 nodal centres including 27 at police stations have been established with 389 dispatch teams to carry out vigilance across the examination centres throughout the state, the statement said.





Besides, the board has also decided to register teaching faculties of recognized secondary schools from January 9 to 21. Teachers can enroll themselves through the website www.bseodisha.ac.in .





The registration of all the teachers of a school can be made either by the headmaster or the headmistress or a teacher appointed by him/her.