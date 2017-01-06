Home Entertainment Odisha Profile Odisha Calendar Business Cuisine NGOs List Tourism Personality Photos Education Mobile
600 Congress workers in Odisha join rulling BJD
Friday, January 06, 2017
600 Congress workers in Odisha join rulling BJD
Bhubaneswar: More than 600 Congress workers joined the BJD at the Naveen Niwas in the presence of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday.

of Deogarh NAC and Barkot block led by Deogarh district observer and Atthamallik MLA Sanjeeb Kumar Sahu joined the BJD at the Naveen Niwas here on Thursday.

Welcoming them, BJD supremo and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said the BJD Government is working dedicatedly for welfare of the poor and the common man. Among the prominent Congress leaders, Deogarh NAC Councillor Dharmendra Kumar Debata , Barkot block Congress president, Narattom Nayak , former Youth Congress president Binodi Bihari Nayak  , Kantapali sarpanch joined the BJD.

Among others, Deogarh BJD president Sudhir Kapardhar, district BJD youth President Romanch  Ranjan Biswal, general secretary  Pradip Amat and district vice - president  Debendra Kumar Behera were present.    
