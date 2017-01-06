600 Congress workers in Odisha join rulling BJD

Bhubaneswar: More than 600 Congress workers joined the BJD at the Naveen Niwas in the presence of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday.





of Deogarh NAC and Barkot block led by Deogarh district observer and Atthamallik MLA Sanjeeb Kumar Sahu joined the BJD at the Naveen Niwas here on Thursday.





Welcoming them, BJD supremo and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said the BJD Government is working dedicatedly for welfare of the poor and the common man. Among the prominent Congress leaders, Deogarh NAC Councillor Dharmendra Kumar Debata , Barkot block Congress president, Narattom Nayak , former Youth Congress president Binodi Bihari Nayak , Kantapali sarpanch joined the BJD.





Among others, Deogarh BJD president Sudhir Kapardhar, district BJD youth President Romanch Ranjan Biswal, general secretary Pradip Amat and district vice - president Debendra Kumar Behera were present.