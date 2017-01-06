Home Entertainment Odisha Profile Odisha Calendar Business Cuisine NGOs List Tourism Personality Photos Education Mobile
<
President Pranab Mukherjee to inaugurate Prabasi Odia Conclave 2017 the biggest congregation of Odia Community
Friday, January 06, 2017
President Pranab Mukherjee to inaugurate Prabasi Odia Conclave 2017 the biggest congregation of Odia Community
New Delhi: President Pranab Mukherjee to inaugurate Prabasi Odia Conclave 2017 the biggest congregation of Odia Community. Prabasi Odia Conclave will be held from January 6-8,2017 at Hotel Ashok, Chankyapuri, New Delhi.

President of India Pranab Mukherjee will inaugurate the conclave in the august presence of Mr. Naveen Patnaik, Chief Minister of Odisha , Mr. Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of State (I/C) for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Government of India, State Industry Minister, Debi Prasad Mishra and State Tourism Minister, Ashok Panda  and other eminent guests. 
The achievers of different areas of expertise will be honoured with the Prabasi Odia Samman 2017 on January 6 at Hotel Ashok. The night will be concluded with the cultural program by ICCR. Three significant seminars will be conducted on the topics of Odisha’s development issues.

 The participative panel discussion will be on future of Odisha, Soft power and Industry, digitalisation and skill development. A special lecture will be delivered by Mr. Devdutt Pattanaik renowned mythologist on “Global,National and Local Mythologies” , Three eminent Odia dancers shall be presenting the Odissi dance of the culturally rich Odisha.  

The dignitaries will be greeted with traditional Odia cuisine on January 7 at Hotel Ashok.  The event shall come to its end with the visit to Neemrana, Rajasthan which will be platform for innovative ideas for the development of the state.  

Prabasi Odia Conclave 2017

January 6th to 8th

The Ashok , New Delhi

Friday, 6th Jan 2017

(Friendship Lounge, 3rd floor, The Ashok Hotel)

(Convention Hall, Ground Floor, The Ashok Hotel)

2:00 PM

2.30 PM

 

 

4.30 PM

Registration

Exhibition “Resurgent Odisha”-Opening by Shri. Debi Prasad Mishra, Hon’ble Minister of Industry, School and Mass Education, Govt. of Odisha.

 Inaugural Session

  • Welcome by Shri. Gokul Patnaik, President Odisha Forum
  • Address by Shri. Debi Prasad Mishra , Hon’ble Minister of Industry, School and Mass Education, Govt. of Odisha.
  • Address by Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of State (I/C), Petroleum and Natural Gas, Govt. of India
  • Introduction of e-Portal ‘Ananya’

·         Address by Shri Naveen Patnaik, Hon’ble Chief Minister, Odisha

  • Release of Souvenir “Odiya”
  • Presentation of Prabasi Odia Samman
  • Address by Hon’ble  Shri. Pranab Mukherjee, President of India
  • Vote of thanks by Js. Annanga Patnaik

6.30 PM

Cultural Programme “Mystical Forest” by Sadhya group (Courtsey-ICCR)

8.30 PM

Dinner

Saturday, 7th Jan 2017

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Banquet Hall, 3rd floor, The Ashok Hotel)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Banquet Hall, 3rd floor, The Ashok Hotel)

 

10.00 AM

“Resurgent Odisha” (Udayman Odisha)

(Odisha today and tomorrow)

Moderator: Shri Lalit Mansingh,IFS(Retd.) Panellist:

·         Shri.Bhatruhari Mahtab, Member of Parliament

  • Shri. Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of State (I/C), Petroleum and Natural Gas, Govt. of India

·         Shri Soumya Patnaik, Editor Sambad

·         Shri. Prasad Harichandan, President (Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee)

·         Shri. Kharbela Swain, Former MP

 

11.30 AM

Tea

12.00 PM

“Odisha, the soft power” (Art, Culture, Literature & Education)

 

Moderator: Shri. J P Das, Litterateur

Panellist:

·         Dr.  Sitakanta Mohapatra, Poet

·         Shri. Neel Madhav Panda, Film Maker

·         Shri. Sudarshan Pattanaik, Sand Artist

·         Shri. Hara Prasad Das, Literature

·         Shri. Devdas Chhotray, Poet & Educationist

·         Padmabhushan Jatin Das, Artist

·         Dr. Omkar Mohanty, Technical Education

·         Shri Asit Mohanty, Sambad

 

1.30 - 2.15 PM

Lunch

2.15 – 3.00

Special lecture by Dr. Rajeev Misra,  CEO SoftBank Vision Fund, Japan

“Impact of Technology, Robotics and Artificial Intelligence.”

3.00 - 4.30 PM

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

“Odisha, a land of opportunities”

(Industry, digitalisation & skill development)

 

Moderator: Shri. Vivek Pattanaik, IAS (Retd)

Panellist:

·         Shri. Sanjeev Chopra, IAS Principal Secretary, Industries, Govt. of Odisha

·         Smt. Aarti Ahuja, IAS, Principal Secretary, Tourism, Govt of Odisha

·         Shri. LN Gupta, Secretary MSME, Govt. of Odisha

·         Shri. Rajeev Kumar, VP, TATA Steel

·         Shri. Jatindra Kanungo, Mining Engineer, Canada

·         Shri. Tara Patnaik, Chairman Falcon Marine Exports

·         Shri. Gautam Sharma, MD Indo NISSIN

·         Shri. Shrikant Sinha, CEO NASSCOM

·         Shri. Ajay K. Mohanty, USA

·         Shri. Kulamani Biswal, NTPC

·         Shri. Krishan Kumar, Municiapl Corporation, Bhubaneshwar

·         Shri. Sriram Panda, MITS Mega Food Park

·         Shri. Sanjeev Agarwal, Geetanjali Exports

 

4.30 -500 PM

Tea

5.00 - 6.00 PM

Special lecture by Dr. Devdutt Pattanaik, Author and Mythologist
National, Regional & Local Mythologies”

 

7.00 onwards

Dance Performance; “Nari” by 3 eminent Odissi Dancers- Ms. Aruna Mohanty, Ms. Meera Das & Ms. Sujata Mohapatra

(Courtesy- Department of Culture, Government of Odisha)

Preeti Bhojan” – A banquet showcasing the best of traditional Odia cuisine curated by Institute of Hotel Management, Bhubaneshwar

 

Sunday, 8th Jan 2017

Trip to Neemrana - 16th Century Rajasthani Fort

9.00 AM

Pick up from IIC/Odisha Niwas/The Ashok

Presentation by Odisha Tourism

Camel Cart Ride

Cable Zipping (Optional)

1.30 PM

Lunch (Traditional Rajasthani Flavours)

5.00 PM

Return to Delhi

600 Congress workers in Odisha join rulling BJD Annual HSC exams in Odisha from Feb 27
