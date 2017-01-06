Parala Maharaj Gopinath Gajapati reaches Bhubaneswar from Chennai

Bhubaneswar: Parala Maharaj Gopinath Gajapati reaches Bhubaneswar from Chennai, will undergo treatment at Apollo Hospital, Bhubaneswar.

Gopinath Gajapati is being taken to Bhubaneswar Apollo Hospital after he reaches city airport. Gopinath Gajapati had been undergoing treatment at Chennai Apollo Hospital since August 16 .





Chennai based Apollo hospital had discharged Gajapati on Tuesday. But to due to inadequate arrangements in his palace, he was again shifted to the hospital. Health condition of the king had improved since December 29. He was undergoing treatment at the hospital at the cost of Odisha Government.