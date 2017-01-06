Home Entertainment Odisha Profile Odisha Calendar Business Cuisine NGOs List Tourism Personality Photos Education Mobile
40 Girls of Odisha Participate in Outdoor Leadership Camp at Jamshedpur Organised by Tata Steel
Friday, January 06, 2017
Sukinda: A 3 days outdoor leadership camp for 40 rural girls around  villages of Sukinda Chromite Mine( SCM) of Tata Steel in Jajpur district was organized by Tata Steel Rural Development Society ( TSRDS), the CSR wing of the steel major. After returning from the camp the girls, aged between 13 to 19, shared their  experience with members of Pratibha Mahila Samiti of SCM on December 5, 2017.

These girls, from Beanagadia and Chingudipal villages of Chingudipal Panchayat and  Kalarangiatta, Kakudia, Puriajhar, Bragaji villages of Ratual Panchayat, are associated with the RISTA (Regional Initiative for Safe Sexual Behavior by Todays’ Adolescents) project run by TSRDS. The camp was organized at Tumung near Jamshedpur,  by TSRDS in association with Tata Steel Adventure Foundation (TSAF) from December 27 to 29, 2016. In the camp, various activities like rock climbing, obstacle race, flying fox, rapling, point to point navigation, caving and trekking expeditions were organized with an aim for developing skills on leadership and team work among the girls. All the activities were carried out under the guidance of experienced instructors of TSAF, led by Ms. Baichendri Pal. 
Through these activities, girls were taught on lessons on coordination, planning, management, active listening, self-exploration and self-confidence. Many have come out of their shells and contributed actively towards planning, coordinating and helping their respective teams to perform better.
The members of Pratibha Mahila Samiti suggested the girls with their newly acquired skills to take lead in their respective villages in swachha village initiatives and motivating other girls to continue education. After the interactive session, certificates were distributed to the girls by the members of the Samiti. 
