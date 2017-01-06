President of India inaugurates Prabasi Odia Conclave 2017

Report by Odisha Diary bureau, New Delhi: The President of India, Shri Pranab Mukherjee inaugurated a Convention of Non-Resident Odias (NROs) organized by the Odisha Forum today (January 6, 2017) in New Delhi.





Speaking on the occasion, the President said that he was sure that the large gathering of Odias from different parts of India and world would bring together the diverse talent pool of the State and harness their capabilities and expertise for growth, development and onward progress of Odisha and India. He was confident that this Prabasi Odia conclave would take forward such a vision.





The President said that today, in India as indeed the world over, Odias are excelling, they have registered their presence in every nook and corner of India on the strength of their merit and worth and have attained excellence based on their higher educational attainments. We have today a large pool of prabasi Odias who are well known for their excellence in diverse fields of politics, judiciary, journalism, bureaucracy and literature.