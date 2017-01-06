Odisha: Mahimananda Mishra moves Jagatsinghpur sessions court for bail

Report by Kahnu Nanda; Jagatsinghpur: The Odisha Stevedore Limited [OSL] head and business tycoon Mahimananda Mishra whose four day police remand ended on Thursday was filed a bail petition before Jagatsinghpur district and sessions judge court on Friday seeking bail.





Meanwhile trouble continues against Mahima as twin city commissionerate police on Friday moved to SDJM court in Cuttack adding him as co accused in a bomb hurling incident occurred at Press Chhak in Cuttack three years ago. Notable to inform that during Mahima’s last day police remand at Paradeep police station, an ACP and Madhupatana police station IIC were questioned Mahima about the incident and sources said that some clues have been gathered by cops yesterday which stands sufficient adding him a conspirator in this case.





After completion of police remand Mahima was produced before JMFC court Kujanga on Thursday where Talcher police had prayed taking Mahima in to one day remand for interrogation over his involvement in the Jalaram Transport firing case, disposing the police plea JMFC court allowed to take Mahima one day police remand.

Earlier JMFC court had rejected Mahima’s bail application soon after his arrest as consequence Mahima moved district sessions judge court seeking bail, meanwhile report said that another accused in this case Rakesh Chaubey has moved district sessions judge court seeking his bail.





Notable to inform Mahima has been arrested over his connection to Seaways shipping and Logistics Private Limited general manager Mahendra Swain murder case occurred in Paradeep on October 26.