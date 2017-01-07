Odisha BJP releases campaign materials for the upcoming panchayat polls

Bhubaneswar: The BJP on Friday said it would reach out to people highlighting all incompetence of the BJD Government that have deprived people of basic needs, failed to protect women and provide employment to youths and tarnished the image of Odisha worldwide during its campaign trail for the upcoming panchayat polls.





Party State vice-president Sameer Mohanty stated this while releasing posters, leaflets and other campaign materials for the upcoming three-tier polls.





“Meetings will be held in all villages between January 7 and 14 where party activists would make people know about failures of the BJD Government and Naredra Modi Government’s welfare programmes,” said Mohanty.





“More than 40 per cent households have no electricity. Women are still lining up at tube-wells to take water for household use. Hospitals have inadequate doctors and patients are being carried on cots to medicals due to unavailability of ambulances. While schools are running with huge dearth of teachers, corruption practices at GP, block and Tehsil offices have reached new heights during the 17 years rule of Naveen Patnaik,” alleged Mohanty.





He said issues like children deaths at Nagada, Shishu Bhawan and Malkangiri, Dana Majhi carrying his wife’s body on shoulder and suicide attempts at Naveen Niwas would also be raised during the campaign trail.





“The State Government has failed to provide ration cards to all eligible households under the National Food Security Act. Similarly, people are going to other States in search of work as the Government has failed to provide jobs to them. Chit fund investors are yet to get their money back. While Modi Government is providing huge amounts of money directly to panchayats, this Government has planned divert them to Local Area Funds of MLAs and MPs,” alleged Mohanty.





Among others, party State secretaries Kalandi Samal, Dillip Mallick and Dr Lekhashree Samantsinghar, Mahila Morch president Pravati Parida and executive committee member Niranjan Mishra were present.