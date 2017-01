Odisha Vigilance registered Criminal Case 575 against 1,099 in 2016

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Vigilance registered Criminal Case 575 against 1,099 in 2016 . Vigilance records 47% conviction rate in graft cases in 2016. Vigilance registered Criminal Case 575 against 162 Class I, 104 Class II, 833 Class III govt staff in 2016 . 334 persons including 36 Class I govt staff were arrested by Vigilance in 2016 .