Home Entertainment Odisha Profile Odisha Calendar Business Cuisine NGOs List Tourism Personality Photos Education Mobile
<
Odisha State Election Commission SEC announces schedule for Panchayat polls
Saturday, January 07, 2017
Email Story Feedback Print Story
Odisha State Election Commission SEC announces schedule for Panchayat polls
Bhubaneswar: Odisha State Election Commission SEC announces schedule for Panchayat polls. Elections for all zilla parishad zones under a block will be held on a single day. The first phase of election is on 13th February for which polls will be conducted across 189 zilla parishad zones of 65 blocks. The second phase polls kicks off on January 15 while the polls for third phase will be held on February 17.

For both the phases polls will be carried out across 175 zilla parishad zones of 65 blocks.

Similarly, during the fifth and sixth phase polls will be carried out across 165 zilla parishad zones of 62 blocks and 151 zilla parishads of 51 blocks respectively.

Meanwhile, elections in Pattamundai block of Kendrapara district will be carried out on January 19 and 21 while for Kolanara block in Rayagada district elections will be conducted on January 17 and 19.
Top Stories
Odisha State Election Commission SEC announces schedule for Panchayat polls Odisha Vigilance registered Criminal Case 575 against 1,099 in 2016 NALCO celebrates 37th foundation day
More News
Image Gallery
More
Connect Us
Copyright © & owned by OMIS Private Limited. All rights reserved. Designed & Developed by OMIS Private Limited.
About Us
Media
Feedback
Disclaimer
Advertise with us
Contact us
Resources
Odisha
Profile
History
Language
Religion
Caste/Tribe
Odisha Tourism
Hot place
Beach
Temple
Wildlife
Lake
Heritage
Odisha Culture
Dance
Rural folk
art & Handicraft
Festival
Fair
Personality
Freedeom fighter
Poet
Novelist
Artist
Odisha Education
O.A.S Exam
University
Colleges
Management College
Medical Colleges
Engineering College
Connect Us
RSS
Mobile
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
LinkedIn
Server hosted at Suryanandan.Net