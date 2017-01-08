Home Entertainment Odisha Profile Odisha Calendar Business Cuisine NGOs List Tourism Personality Photos Education Mobile
Liquor shops within 500 mtrs from NH, SH to be shifted by Apr 1 Odisha, State to lose Rs 1,100 crore per year
Sunday, January 08, 2017
Liquor shops within 500 mtrs from NH, SH to be shifted by Apr 1 Odisha, State to lose Rs 1,100 crore per year
Bhubaneswar: Liquor shops within 500 mtrs from NH, SH to be shifted by Apr 1 Odisha. State exchequer would suffer a loss to the tune of Rs 1,100 crore per fiscal year as 1,712 such shops are now in existence.

At a meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Aditya Parsad Padhi at the State Secretariat here on Saturday, Excise Secretary Bishnupada Sethi outlined the issues for discussion.

Considering the suggestions in the light of the orders of the Supreme Court on location of liquor shops, Padhi directed the Excise and Works Departments to work together for identifying the liquor shops presently operating within 500 metre of the highways.

Padhi asked them to complete identification of the shops within 15 days to one month. He further directed the concerned departments to implement orders of the Supreme Court in letter and spirit.

It was decided that the liquor shops within 500 metres of the National and State Highways would be shifted and relocated from April 1, 2017. The Chief Secretary directed the Excise Department to instruct the Collectors accordingly.

Notably, the Supreme Court in its order on December 15, 2016 directed for shifting the liquor shops located within 500 metre from the highways.  
Liquor shops within 500 mtrs from NH, SH to be shifted by Apr 1 Odisha, State to lose Rs 1,100 crore per year
