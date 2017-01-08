Odisha Media Award to be held on February 2, 2017

Report by Odisha Diary bureau, Bhubaneswar : Odisha Media Award (OMA) is an attempt by a group of journalists and development activists committed to the people of Odisha. The primary objective of OMA is to facilitate media coverage of people’s causes by recognising and encouraging journalists and other media persons of the state of Odisha who through their works have championed causes of people while passing relevant information to empower the ordinary man. This year the award ceremony will be held on February 2 at IDCOL House, Bhubaneswar.





20 Journalists, Programmes & Institutes in 17 categories are selected by OMA jury panel of noted journalists and social activists with basis of popularity, effectiveness and peoples view, OMA is going to felicitate best Editor, Columnist, Cartoonist, Radio and TV Programme, Journalism and Mass Communication Institute, Blogger, Inspiring Media Entrepreneur, Reporters etc.

During the session a panel discussion will be held on a contemporary media related topic. Many noted Media Personality & Development Professionals from around the country & abroad like Kathmandu based noted senior journalist Yubaraj Ghimire , Dhaka based renowned community media specialist Ahm Bazlur Rahaman, Globally renowned social anthropologist Sandeep Chachra, Globally renowned Community Media Guru Prof(Dr) R. Sreedher will join this ceremony Community Media Specialist & Journalist N.A.Shah Ansari, Convenor of the award committee said.