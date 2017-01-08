Home Entertainment Odisha Profile Odisha Calendar Business Cuisine NGOs List Tourism Personality Photos Education Mobile
Railway Minister Sureshp Prabhu Directs RPF DG to probe issue of Divyang beaten up by RPF jawans
Sunday, January 08, 2017
Report by Odisha Diary bureau, Bhubaneswar: Railway Minister Sureshp Prabhu Directs RPF DG to probe issue of Divyang beaten up by RPF jawans at Balasore station.  Railway SP says IIC has been asked to trace disabled person who was beaten up by RPF jawans  .

Railway SP says IIC has also been asked to register the disabled person’s complaint. Railway SP says action will be taken against the officials if found guilty  .

 It should be noted that Divyang’ is being beaten up and kicked mercilessly by RPF staff at Balasore railway station. The RPF Personnel alleged the Divyang (physically challenged) had Stolen a train Passenger's Mobile on Friday at Balasore Railway Station.
