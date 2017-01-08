Odisha Police arrest 3 accused in Woman harassment case at Nandankanan road

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Police arrest Three accused Woman harassment at Nandankanan road. This was informed by the Police Commissioner YB Khurania.





Police Commissioner informs Three accused including two of Raghunathpur area held by Commissionerate Police . He informed that Madhab Rout, Mrutunjoy Patra, Biswaranjan Pradhan are held in woman harassment case.





Police Commissioner informs taht We got information at 3.24 pm & cop reached the spot at 3.40 pm. Within 36 hrs 3 accused nabbed. Security has been tightened at tourist places like Nandankanan and Dhauli, says Police Commissioner YB Khurania .