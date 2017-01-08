Home Entertainment Odisha Profile Odisha Calendar Business Cuisine NGOs List Tourism Personality Photos Education Mobile
<
NALCO is leader in skill India movement in Odisha says Mines Secy, Govt. of India
Sunday, January 08, 2017
Email Story Feedback Print Story
NALCO is leader in skill India movement in Odisha says Mines Secy, Govt. of India
Report by Odisha Diary bureau, Bhubaneswar: “In Odisha, Nalco is in the forefront among industries in the Skill India movement by imparting skill to more than 16000 people last year and putting a target of 18000 during 2016-17,” said Shri Balvinder Kumar, IAS, Secretary Mines, Govt. of India while inaugurating Centre of Excellence in Skill development on 8th January at Gothapatna in Bhubaneswar.

 NALCO's initiative in the field of skill development among the youth of the nation is appreciable. It is commendable that the company has taken an exemplary step, which would definitely give a boost to the Skill India drive, said Shri Kumar.
It may be mentioned that the Centre of Excellence is a part of the MoU signed between the aluminium major and National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) and National Skill Development Fund (NSDF), Govt. India for skill development. Dr. Tapan Kumar Chand, CMD of the company said, “At present in mining sector there is shortage of Heavy equipment machine operators (HEMM) and in next three to four years requirement will be around 30000. Nalco will be giving training for such critical category to meet the shortage for which high end training equipments like simulators will be used.
Secretary Mines also dedicated Nalco’s 50kw rooftop solar power system at Nalco Research Technology Centre (NRTC).
Among others, Nalco’s directors and senior officials were present on the occasion.
Top Stories
NALCO is leader in skill India movement in Odisha says Mines Secy, Govt. of India Hockey getting more popular in Odisha, thanks to Coal India HIL: Dipsan Tirkey PM Narendra Modi inaugurates 14th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas at Bengaluru
More News
Image Gallery
More
Connect Us
Copyright © & owned by OMIS Private Limited. All rights reserved. Designed & Developed by OMIS Private Limited.
About Us
Media
Feedback
Disclaimer
Advertise with us
Contact us
Resources
Odisha
Profile
History
Language
Religion
Caste/Tribe
Odisha Tourism
Hot place
Beach
Temple
Wildlife
Lake
Heritage
Odisha Culture
Dance
Rural folk
art & Handicraft
Festival
Fair
Personality
Freedeom fighter
Poet
Novelist
Artist
Odisha Education
O.A.S Exam
University
Colleges
Management College
Medical Colleges
Engineering College
Connect Us
RSS
Mobile
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
LinkedIn
Server hosted at Suryanandan.Net