Home Entertainment Odisha Profile Odisha Calendar Business Cuisine NGOs List Tourism Personality Photos Education Mobile
<
Odisha: 7th Patha Utsav Dedicated for Freedom Fighters of Nation
Sunday, January 08, 2017
Email Story Feedback Print Story
Odisha: 7th Patha Utsav Dedicated for Freedom Fighters of Nation
Report by Odisha Diary bureau, Bhubaneswar: The dancers on the main stage at Path Utsav today performed with flags of tri-colour in their hands to spread the essence of patriotism among participants. The 7Th Bhubaneswar Path Utsav dedicated for the freedom fighters of nation. The Jacson Dance Group of Jajpur performed dances with themes of nationalism flavour. The songs were dedicated to the freedom fighters of nation who gave up their lives for the sake of our country. 
Fusion of Modern and traditional dances touched heart of audience at master canteen end. A R Rehman’s Jay ho..dance compelled the audience spring their body in joy. 
National Youth Day
If You Win, you can Lead…If loose, You can Guide. At the approach of Nation Youth Day, the volunteers of PECUS were seen with placards with the messages of Swami Vivekanda in the 7Th Path Utsav. Volunteers of PECUS organised an awareness drive with Swami Vivekanand’s messages.
Magic for peace:
French volunteers and members of Master Peace organization organised Magic for Peace programme. A number of interesting magic items were shown by the organizers of Magic for Peace. The volunteers also gave of magic tricks to the viewers. 
Couple Show Game:
The Sunday morning turned a small platform of leisure who gave a little time for gaming. The WISH foundation organised a very funny couple game show programme which remained centre of attraction of a number of couple. 
Drawing and Painting:
The WISH foundation today organised a drawing competition among school children. To encourage the participants the organisations also distributed certificates. Students in a good number participated in the programme.
Pedestrian: 
The pedestrian zone of the Path Utsav today ruled by thousands of pedestrians leaving no space for the cars, bikes and motorised vehicles. From 6 am to 10 am citizens from every corner of the capital city joined at the grand event of Path Utsav in joyful mood. Various social organisations as previous week made awareness activities among participants.
Top Stories
Narendra Modi led Govt almost tripled the fund given to Odisha says Dharmendra Pradhan Odisha: 7th Patha Utsav Dedicated for Freedom Fighters of Nation NALCO is leader in skill India movement in Odisha says Mines Secy, Govt. of India
More News
Image Gallery
More
Connect Us
Copyright © & owned by OMIS Private Limited. All rights reserved. Designed & Developed by OMIS Private Limited.
About Us
Media
Feedback
Disclaimer
Advertise with us
Contact us
Resources
Odisha
Profile
History
Language
Religion
Caste/Tribe
Odisha Tourism
Hot place
Beach
Temple
Wildlife
Lake
Heritage
Odisha Culture
Dance
Rural folk
art & Handicraft
Festival
Fair
Personality
Freedeom fighter
Poet
Novelist
Artist
Odisha Education
O.A.S Exam
University
Colleges
Management College
Medical Colleges
Engineering College
Connect Us
RSS
Mobile
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
LinkedIn
Server hosted at Suryanandan.Net