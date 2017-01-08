Home Entertainment Odisha Profile Odisha Calendar Business Cuisine NGOs List Tourism Personality Photos Education Mobile
Narendra Modi led Govt almost tripled the fund given to Odisha says Dharmendra Pradhan
Sunday, January 08, 2017
Report by Odisha Diary bureau, New Delhi: Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that after coming to power Modi Govt. has almost tripled the fund given to Odisha from 23,676 Cr in 2013-14 to 63,595 Cr in 2016-17. Modi Govt has substantially increased allocation of funds for Railways Projects from 764Cr in 2013-14 to 4682Cr in 2016-17.

Minister Pradhan said this while sharing his vision for a 'Resurgent Odisha' in a panel discussion at Prabasi Odia Conclave 2017 at New Delhi on January 7. Minister Pradhan said with hunger & passion for success in Odia Youths supported by vision & political will of PM Narendra Modi I forsee Odisha truly resurgent in 10 years.

“Odisha's inherent strengths lies in its huge mineral resources, long coast line, large agricultural base & skill-oriented human resource.  Odisha is at a critical juncture, a point of inflection & ready to take a quantum leap & become resurgent if proper ecosystem is provided,” said Minister Pradhan.

Minister Pradhan said that 5 Lakhs poor Odia women has already got LPG Connection under PM Ujjwala Yojna & our target is to touch 30 Lakhs BPL families in coming 2.5Years. “We have increased the number of LPG consumers in Odisha from 23 Lakhs in May'14 to 40 Lakhs at present & aim to take it to 75 Lakhs by December 2018,” said Minister Pradhan.

“Petroleum Ministry has an investment target of Rs.1.25 lakh crore in Odisha in next 5 yrs out of which Rs 35k Cr has already been invested. A 2-G Ethanol plant to convert agricultural residues to ethanol is being established in Bargarh with an investment of Rs 900 Crore,” said Minister Pradhan.
