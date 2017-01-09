Home Entertainment Odisha Profile Odisha Calendar Business Cuisine NGOs List Tourism Personality Photos Education Mobile
Odisha Police seize Rishi's mobile, to send for forensic test
Monday, January 09, 2017
Bhubaneswar: Odisha Police seize Rishi's mobile, to send for forensic test. This was informed by the Commissioner of Police YB Khurania on Sunday .

He said that the mobile phone of Asutosh alias Rishi Mohanty, who died under suspicious circumstances on May 6 last year, has been seized by the police and would be sent to the Central Forensic Science Laboratory in Kolkata for test.

The missing mobile phone of the dead engineering student is a very crucial evidence for the police as it is alleged that the controversial sex clip purportedly featuring BMC Mayor and senior BJD leader Ananta Naarayn Jena was being shot through the device.

