CBI arrested RSP senior official, seized Rs 20L cash of Rs 2000 denomination

Rourkela: CBI arrested Rourkela Steel Plant senior official, seized Rs 20L cash of Rs 2000 denomination . CBI arrests RSP Exe Dir (Works) BP Burma allegedly for taking Rs 1Lakh bribe to pass a tender . CBI arrests Binay Kumar Singh for giving bribe to RSP ED (Works) BP Burma; interrogates both at Rourkela.





Investigation into seizure of huge cash of Rs 2000 denomination underway, says CBI. Earlier on Sunday, CBI had raided the house and office of Burma; seized Rs 20L cash of Rs 2000 denomination.