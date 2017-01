Odisha govt sets target to provide RuPay card to 11.40 lakh farmers by March

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government sets target to provide RuPay card to 11.40 lakh farmers by March. This was informed by the Cooperation minister Damodar Rout to media.





With this now farmers can withdraw limited amount of money from any ATM of any nationalised or private banks through RuPay card.





It should be noted that as per the terms of National Mission on Financial Inclusion, all the agricultural borrowers from the banking system need to be covered under RuPay Kisan Credit Card.