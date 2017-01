Odisha Police issue notice to Mahima Mishra's sons to depose by Jan 11

Paradip: Odisha Police issue notice to Mahima Mishra’s sons Chandan, Charchita, and accountant Rabindra Dalei to depose by Jan 11. Chandan, Charchita, Rabindra Dalei asked to appear in Police Station for quizzing on financial activities of OSL chief Mahima Mishra.